NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
MISCELLANEOUS
- OL Will Hernandez won't be suspended after being ejected for making contact with an official in Sunday's game against Carolina, but the incident will be reviewed for a possible fine, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
RETIREMENTS
- CB Jimmy Smith, 34, will officially retire as a Raven on Monday after playing 11 seasons in Baltimore, the team announced.
INJURIES
- WR Jamison Crowder is out indefinitely due to a broken ankle he suffered in Sunday's win over the Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
- TE Drew Sample (knee) placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- LB Jamie Collins is being signed to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Collins' agent David Canter. Rapoport adds that Collins will get elevated to the active roster quickly. A second-round pick by New England in 2013, this will be Collins' fifth stint with the Patriots.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones is considered day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury Sunday against Chicago, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that Jones will continue to undergo tests but there is optimism that he can play in Week 5.
VISITS
- S Landon Collins, per Rapoport.