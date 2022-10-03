Around the NFL

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 01:18 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cordarrelle Patterson's strange absence in Atlanta's Week 4 win has an explanation that will force the dynamic playmaker out of action for a while.

Atlanta placed Patterson on injured reserve Monday, the team announced, due to a knee injury suffered prior to the game. Patterson played in the first half, but spent most of the final two quarters on the sideline while the Falcons turned to young running backs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley to handle the workload.

Patterson will miss at least the next four games while on IR before he's eligible to return to the field.

After proving himself as a capable running and receiving threat in his first season with the Falcons in 2021, Patterson returned to fill the role of an offensive weapon in a unit that also welcomed rookie receiver Drake London into the fold. Patterson resumed his productive role, rushing 22 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and racking up 141 yards and another TD on 17 attempts in Week 3. He rushed just nine times for 38 yards and a score in Sunday's game before exiting.

Thanks to the contributions from Allgeier and Huntley, the Falcons can feel better about losing Patterson for the next month. Those who tuned into Falcons games for fresh Patterson magic will be disappointed, though, as the exciting 31-year-old will be sidelined for much-needed healing time.

The Falcons also announced Monday that Huntley has been signed to the 53-man roster.

Related Content

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered torn ACL vs. Raiders, out for rest of season

Broncos RB Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Raiders and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

news

Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retires after 11 seasons in NFL

A longtime Ravens cornerback is calling it a career. Jimmy Smith will officially retire from the NFL on Monday, the team announced on Twitter.

news

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion) for 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Colts head coach Frank Reich on Monday ruled out star linebacker Shaquille Leonard for Thursday's game against the Broncos due to a concussion he suffered Sunday vs. the Titans.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Josh McDaniels after Josh Jacobs' career day vs. Broncos: 'One of the best runners that I've ever been around'

Earning their first win of the season, the Raiders relied on running back Josh Jacobs to put the game on ice against the Broncos in Week 4.

news

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll after win over Lions: Geno Smith is playing 'some spectacular football'

Geno Smith is among the top QBs in the NFL in several passing categories, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is among those recognizing the veteran quarterback for his play.

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gets warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Philadelphia fans rained down cheers on Doug Pederson, as the former Eagles coach, who helped the club win its first Super Bowl, led the Jaguars onto the field ahead of Sunday's contest. The players were not far behind.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' OT win over Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

The Packers eked out a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots at Lambeau Field, but MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he needs to play better.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. There is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Packers.

news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was vocal about Pittsburgh's defeat to the Jets on Sunday to fall to 1-3, expressing frustration over "losing to people that you know you're better than."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

After a couple of wonky weeks to open the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense rolled over a good Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 41-31 victory, leading tight end Travis Kelce to refer to his QB as "Houdini."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE