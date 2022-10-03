Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The New York Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jones is considered day-to-day after injuring his ankle, per sources informed of the situation. The QB will undergo further tests, but there is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Green Bay Packers.

"I feel good," Jones said after the game. "A little sore but all good. Listen to the trainers and doctors and go from there but feeling good."

Jones injured his left ankle on a third-quarter sack and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. However, Taylor was knocked out with a concussion midway through the fourth quarter. Jones re-entered the game but split out wide as Saquon Barkley took direct snaps for the balance of the victory.

"When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I'm up next, I'm the quarterback," Barkley said. "First of all, you have to give credit to D.J. coming back in the game. I can't curse, he's a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is. I think I just tried my best to read it. It's really not that hard, I guess, but I think I made the right reads on them. But we were able to keep the ball moving, get down field, get some points and the defense did a great job for us."

Barkley earned a career-high 31 carries versus Chicago (146 rush yards), the most totes for a Giants player since Rashad Jennings had 34 in Week 3, 2014.