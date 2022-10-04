Around the NFL

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Published: Oct 04, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After a positive start to the season, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars stubbed their toe against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

Lawrence turned the ball over five times -- four fumbles -- in the 29-21 loss in rain-soaked Philly. The four fumbles were the most lost in a game by any player since at least 1991, per NFL Research.

Coach Doug Pederson believes Sunday's rocky outing was simply a bad day at the office for the young quarterback.

"Let's hope it's a blip," Pederson said, via the team’s official website. "I don't think it's a setback. I think it's a blip. You hate to say it, but maybe it's one of those games in the season where just nothing goes right. It happens. I never make excuses. We have to do a better job of hanging onto the football. He knows that. That's the prize possession out there. If we make the plays that were left on the field, it might be a different outcome today."

Beyond the turnovers, Lawrence struggled to make throws in the rain, finishing 11-of-23 passing for 174 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The 47.8 completion percentage was Lawrence's lowest since Week 10, 2021 (he had a 69.4 rate through the first three games). Lawrence also earned a career-low -21.1 completion percentage over expectation, per Next Gen Stats.

Despite the bad game, it's a testament to Pederson's club that they were even in the game late. Jacksonville had the ball down eight points with just under two minutes left before the final Lawrence fumble.

"Obviously, it is what it is," Pederson said. "We lost the football game. But when you look at it, there were plays to be made. Our guys will learn to make them as we go. In time, they will learn to do that. There are very teachable moments for us as an offense, for a team -- even defensively.

"At the end of the day, that's a playoff team that we still had chances of beating. Unfortunately, we didn't."

The loss pushed the Jags to 2-2 and into a tie with Tennessee atop the AFC South. If Lawrence puts the turnover-filled day behind him and the young players continue to develop, Pederson's club will be in contention throughout the season.

Related Content

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

news

49ers' Talanoa Hufanga on pick-six vs. Rams: 'Screens are like -- you can smell a rat when it comes to those things'

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga made a name for himself with a pick-six versus the Matthew Stafford-led Rams to seal a win on Monday night.

news

QB Matthew Stafford: Rams offense has 'a lot to clean up' following loss to 49ers

After the Rams offense struggled against a great 49ers defense Monday, Los Angeles is now 2-2 through four games for the first time in the Sean McVay era.

news

Deebo Samuel ignites 49ers' win with 57-yard tackle-breaking touchdown: 'Breaking tackles is something I do all the time'

Niners WR Deebo Samuel skied up for Garoppolo's throw before weaving and rumbling through would-be Rams tacklers on his way to a second-quarter touchdown that set the tone for a 24-9 San Francisco win over rival Los Angeles on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

news

Week 4 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Steelers expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback

The Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory to undergo knee surgery, will miss multiple weeks

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) to undergo arthroscopic surgery to trim the meniscus and will miss multiple weeks

news

Vikings safety Lewis Cine set for Tuesday surgery on compound leg fracture, to remain in London

Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine will remain in London for surgery following a gruesome injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that Cine suffered a compound fracture to his lower leg.

news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule acknowledges QB Baker Mayfield's struggles, declines job security questions

Following Carolina's latest loss in Week 4, head coach Matt Rhule is starting to feel the heat as the Panthers start the year with a 1-3 record.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE