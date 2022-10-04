Offensive Player Rankings, Week 5: Three players who can rebound after slow first quarter of season

The Colts' coaching staff was enamored by Ryan in training camp, waxing poetic about his knowledge, leadership and "insane" accuracy. But the 37-year-old quarterback hasn't exactly lit the league on fire during Indianapolis' disappointing 1-2-1 start, posting a 5:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 85.0 passer rating.





What I hope the Colts have learned through four weeks is that they are asking the veteran to do too much. He is averaging nearly 39 pass attempts per game -- six pass attempts more per game than he had last season with a Falcons team that ranked 31st in rushing -- and has fumbled nine times(!) already this season.





At this stage of Ryan's career, I believe less is more, especially given Indianapolis' mediocre receiving corps. The Colts must find a way to get the ground game going with Jonathan Taylor -- who's battling an ankle injury and has struggled over the last couple games -- and let Ryan be a complementary piece in Frank Reich's offense, one who can execute critical drives when needed. Having Ryan throw it all over the yard isn't playing to the Colts' advantage.