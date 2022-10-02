2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Jeremy Bergman's takeaways:
- Vikings blow chance after chance … until they don't. The script felt familiar. Minnesota, the dominant outfit for most of the day, led off the game with a methodical TD drive, was in the red zone all afternoon and held the lead for all but a few minutes. But the Vikings beat themselves throughout the proceedings, allowing the Saints to charge back into the game and come two fluorescent yellow cylinders from sending it to overtime. Minnesota found itself in the red zone twice in the last two minutes of the first half, once because of a forced fumble of Saints QB Andy Dalton, starting in place of an injured Jameis Winston, but came away with just six points on two field goals, leaving eight points on the board at halftime. Out of the half, Minnesota recovered another fumble on a punt, only to stall in the red zone again. After losing the lead deep in the fourth, the Vikings got a break with a deep pass interference call and pulled ahead on a Justin Jefferson sweep. But Greg Joseph's missed extra point kept New Orleans a field goal away, a FG the Saints would hit on their very next drive from 60 yards(!) out. Joseph redeemed himself with a 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, and the Vikes looked to have avoided a London L. Of course, it wasn't that easy. Minnesota surrendered a deep middle-of-the-field completion to rookie Chris Olave, set up a 61-yard attempt from Wil Lutz and held its breath as the pigskin careened off the left upright, angled to the crossbar and fell eventually, into the end zone. The Vikings leave London tops in the NFC North at 3-1, but just barely.
- Banged-up Saints lean on aged backfield. New Orleans knew by Friday that both Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas wouldn't be good to go. Then, the shock came Sunday that the youngest triplet, Alvin Kamara, was also down with a rib injury. That left Dalton, Mark Ingram, Latavius Murray and Taysom Hill in the backfield, average age: 32.5 years. The greybeards stumbled in the first half, but kept the Saints marching during their second-half comeback. Dalton was efficient, if not explosive in his first start with the Saints (20 of 28, 236 yards, TD), spreading the ball around evenly to his receivers and struggling to connect on downfield shots until the end of the game. The journeyman veteran led three straight scoring drives to pull the Saints ahead and then even -- and then nearly even again. Ingram and Murray split carries on the afternoon, with the latter (57 yards, TD on 11 totes) demonstrating more power up the middle in his first appearance of the season. Hill's red-zone draw briefly put New Orleans up in the fourth quarter. The vets held their own, but without their top young talent, the Saints can expect more slow starts and close losses.
- Jefferson gets best of Lattimore. After being held in check against Philadelphia and Detroit, Jefferson shined on the international stage, victimizing on more than one occasion his Pro Bowl counterpart, Marshon Lattimore. The Saints CB lined up against Jefferson on 76.9 percent of the WR's routes, per Next Gen Stats, and was on the Vikings pass catcher on most of his 10 catches; Lattimore was credited with a game-high 10 combined tackles, seven of which came following Jefferson catches. The Vikings WR's second-half receptions were back-breakers, most notably a 39-yard go route on Lattimore to set Minnesota up at the 29 with less than 90 seconds to go and for the game-winning field goal. Jefferson sure took his lumps against Darius Slay and Jeff Okudah (nine for 62), but got back on track with Sunday's 147-yard throttling.
Next Gen stat of the game: Saints QB Andy Dalton averaged 13.7 air yards/attempt in the second half (just 4.7 in the first half).
NFL Research: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson now has the third-most 100+ yard games (17) in a player's first three NFL seasons since at least 1950, behind Randy Moss (19) and Odell Beckham (19).