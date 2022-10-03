Around the NFL

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gets warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia fans rained down cheers on Doug Pederson, as the former Eagles coach, who helped the club win its first Super Bowl, led the Jacksonville Jaguars onto the field ahead of Sunday's contest.

"It was great. It was a great crowd. A great welcome. It was good," Pederson said after the game. "It was my normal routine, just seeing guys. At the end of the day I have a job to do and get the Jags ready to play. It was good to see a lot of people. When you spend as much time here as we did, do the things we did, it was good to see a lot of people."

On a rain-soaked day, Pederson's Jags jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but Trevor Lawrence's five turnovers helped allow the Eagles to storm back for a 29-21 victory.

Pederson also left the field without his jacket, which he gave to Eagles center Jason Kelce after the loss.

"This is getting framed up, just like all the others," Kelce said at his locker. "It's a very prized possession right here."

Holdovers from Pederson's time in Philly were emotional after the game discussing their former coach.

Said offensive lineman Lane Johnson: "I spent a lot of my good years with Doug. I feel like he was the guy that was really instrumental in bringing me back from the abyss, so to speak. Any time I was down or needed an encouraging word, he was there. You miss him. Anybody who comes in and wins a championship and lays his heart on the line for the team, you have a tremendous amount of respect for.

"He's a hell of a coach, a hell of a person."

Pederson also spoke with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game. The signal-caller credits his former coach for his success, which has Hurts in the early season MVP discussion.

"I have a lot of respect for Doug as I've said all week," Hurts said. "I told Doug, 'I really appreciate you and have a lot of respect for you.' And I told him, 'I thank you because you're the reason I'm here.' I have a lot of love and respect for him. His way of coaching, his coaching style and the way he does things, the great things he's doing in Jacksonville right now. I have a lot of respect for him and I wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

Pederson was asked whether returning to Philly on the opposing sideline brought back any memories.

"Once the game started, no," he said. "It's just a fact that you're looking with a little different perspective on the other sideline. Obviously I spent a lot of time in that stadium. The fans were great today as expected. Just unfortunate for us."

The Jags have started to turn things around quickly under Pederson, but Sunday's loss to the 4-0 Eagles was a reminder there are still strides to make. Though given the reception in Philly from fans and former players, Jacksonville can finally be confident they have the right man at the helm.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' OT win over Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

The Packers eked out a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots at Lambeau Field, but MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he needs to play better.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. There is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Packers.

news

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was vocal about Pittsburgh's defeat to the Jets on Sunday to fall to 1-3, expressing frustration over "losing to people that you know you're better than."

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

After a couple of wonky weeks to open the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense rolled over a good Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 41-31 victory, leading tight end Travis Kelce to refer to his QB as "Houdini."

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady after appearing to injure throwing arm in Sunday's loss: 'It'll be all right. It's football.'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't miss a play on Sunday, but he certainly raised concern in the first half when he came up from a sack noticeably in pain and shaking out his arm.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Denver running back Javonte Williams left his team's loss Sunday with a knee injury that's believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on whether he'll bench Baker Mayfield: 'I don't think it's right to speak on it right now'

After another lackluster performace by the Panthers offense in their loss to the Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule was asked whether big changes needed to be made to improve, such as benching QB Baker Mayfield. But Rhule dismissed the questions, saying he couldn't answer them yet.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes fifth to throw for 500 career TDs

Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes (including postseason) when he connected with Romeo Doubs on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

news

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer suffers head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the first quarter of the Patriots game versus the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe has come in at quarterback.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett replaces Mitchell Trubisky in loss to Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE