Around the NFL

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than'

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was salty after Sunday's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, in which Pittsburgh failed to hold onto a double-digit fourth-quarter lead.

"It's very frustrating," Fitzpatrick said, via NJ Advance Media. "It's frustrating losing to people that you know that you're better than, more talented than. Especially when you have the team that we have. We're a great team with a lot of talent. A lot of great young players. I think we are way better than what we've been putting on display."

After a sluggish start, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett guided the Steelers to a 20-10 lead early in the fourth quarter after two rushing touchdowns. But Zach Wilson led the Jets to a late comeback, punctuated by running back Breece Hall's go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left to stun the Pittsburgh crowd.

"Well, they made the necessary plays," Fitzpatrick said. "They won the third downs. We didn't win them. They're getting the ball to the guys they wanted to get it to. We didn't stop them. When they get the ball to where they want to get it to, it's tough to win."

The loss pushed the Steelers to 1-3. It's the first time Pittsburgh has started 1-3 in back-to-back seasons since 1934-1935 (as the Pittsburgh Pirates).

While Pickett jumpstarted the Steelers' offense, he also threw three interceptions, not an uncommon sight for rookie signal-callers. He joined the likes of Trevor Lawrence (2021), Andrew Luck (2012), Matthew Stafford (2009) and Peyton Manning (1998) to have three-plus INTs in their first career game.

Early in the season, the Jets have shown mettle, earning two comeback road wins. Sunday marked the first time Gang Green has won consecutive road matchups since 2015 (after going 50 straight road games without back-to-back wins). New York (2-2) earned their first road victory in Pittsburgh since 2019 and are .500 or better through four games for the first time since 2017.

The Jets are 2-2 this season despite entering Week 4 leading for only 22 seconds combined through three games, per NFL Research.

Related Content

news

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson gets warm reception from Eagles players, fans in return to Philadelphia

Philadelphia fans rained down cheers on Doug Pederson, as the former Eagles coach, who helped the club win its first Super Bowl, led the Jaguars onto the field ahead of Sunday's contest. The players were not far behind.

news

Aaron Rodgers on Packers' OT win over Patriots: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

The Packers eked out a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patriots at Lambeau Field, but MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows he needs to play better.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones considered day-to-day after suffering ankle injury in win over Bears

The Giants received some positive news regarding quarterback Daniel Jones following Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. There is optimism Jones can play in Week 5 in London against the Packers.

news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on QB Patrick Mahomes: 'He's the Houdini of our era'

After a couple of wonky weeks to open the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense rolled over a good Buccaneers defense in Sunday night's 41-31 victory, leading tight end Travis Kelce to refer to his QB as "Houdini."

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady after appearing to injure throwing arm in Sunday's loss: 'It'll be all right. It's football.'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't miss a play on Sunday, but he certainly raised concern in the first half when he came up from a sack noticeably in pain and shaking out his arm.

news

Broncos RB Javonte Williams feared to have suffered serious knee injury

Denver running back Javonte Williams left his team's loss Sunday with a knee injury that's believed to be serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on whether he'll bench Baker Mayfield: 'I don't think it's right to speak on it right now'

After another lackluster performace by the Panthers offense in their loss to the Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule was asked whether big changes needed to be made to improve, such as benching QB Baker Mayfield. But Rhule dismissed the questions, saying he couldn't answer them yet.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers becomes fifth to throw for 500 career TDs

Aaron Rodgers became the fifth player in NFL history to throw for 500 career touchdown passes (including postseason) when he connected with Romeo Doubs on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

news

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer suffers head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the first quarter of the Patriots game versus the Packers on Sunday. Rookie Bailey Zappe has come in at quarterback.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett replaces Mitchell Trubisky in loss to Jets

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett entered the game for Mitchell Trubisky on the first offensive possession of the second half versus the New York Jets.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh) active vs. Cardinals

A thigh injury won't sideline Christian McCaffrey for Week 4. McCaffrey is officially active for the Carolina Panthers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE