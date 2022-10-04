What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams 

Published: Oct 03, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 2-2-0
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 2-2-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Big plays and dominant defense told the victorious story for the San Francisco 49ers.

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9, on Monday night.

It was the Niners' seventh straight regular-season win over the Rams. As for the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Rams struggled to get anything going on offense behind a depleted offensive line and ended the night without a touchdown.

Around the NFL will have more from Nick Shook shortly.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Bills, Eagles wins on Monday night

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs hooked up for three touchdowns as the Bills dominated the Tennessee Titans in the first of two games, while Jalen Hurts put on a show in leading the Philadelphia Eagles past the Minnesota Vikings.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six takeaways from the Chiefs' electric 27-24 win over the Chargers on "Thursday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Seahawks' win over Broncos

Russell Wilson's Broncos debut on his old homefield was spoiled by Geno Smith and the Seahawks, who prevailed on Monday night, 17-16.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 1 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE