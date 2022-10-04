2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams 

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-9, on Monday night.

It was the Niners' seventh straight regular-season win over the Rams. As for the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Rams struggled to get anything going on offense behind a depleted offensive line and ended the night without a touchdown.