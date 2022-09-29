NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DT Michael Pierce underwent season-ending surgery to repair the biceps tear he suffered Sunday's win over the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- DT D.J. Reader (knee) placed on inured reserve. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Reader is not expected to undergo surgery for his MCL sprain. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo previously reported Reader is expected to miss six weeks.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Bengals barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) is expected to play, per Pelissero.
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) is expected to play, per Pelissero.
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) was added to the injury report and is questionable for tonight's game.
- QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) was a DNP for a second consecutive practice.
- RB Alvin Kamara (rib) limited
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited in his return to practice.
- WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) full
- WR Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP for a second consecutive practice.
- TE Taysom Hill (rib) limited
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) limited
- G Andrus Peat (concussion) limited
- DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) full
- S Marcus Maye (rib) limited
SIGNINGS
- RB Antonio Williams (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Roy Mbaeteka (practice squad)