Around the NFL

Ravens DT Michael Pierce to undergo season-ending biceps surgery

Published: Sep 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Michael Pierce's return to Baltimore has been cut short after just three games.

Pierce is undergoing season-ending biceps surgery on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The veteran suffered a biceps tear in Baltimore's Week 3 win over New England, but held out hope he might be able to continue playing at some point in 2022. Instead, his first season back in Baltimore is over before the start of October.

The news is unfortunate for Pierce, a 29-year-old defensive tackle who was off to a strong start in his sixth professional season. With a defensive grade of 86.9, Pierce ranked as the fifth-best interior defender in the entire NFL through three weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

Pierce began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016, signing with the Ravens and finding a legitimate role within Baltimore's defense as a rookie. From there, he became a mainstay along the Ravens' defensive interior from 2017-2019 before leaving for Minnesota in free agency.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierce played just one campaign for Minnesota before the Vikings released him, freeing the veteran to return to Baltimore. He'll spend the rest of the 2022 season recovering with an eye on 2023.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for failure to control vehicle following single-car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.

news

Doug Pederson sees bright future for Eagles' Jalen Hurts: 'He's going to defy all odds'

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson had a front-row seat for the beginning of Jalen Hurts' NFL career, and he's not surprised to see the Oklahoma and Alabama product thriving in his third professional season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) misses second consecutive practice ahead of Vikings game

Despite assurances otherwise, the Saints' day-to-day plan for Jameis Winston required another day off. Winston did not participate in New Orleans' practice for a second straight day.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) expected to play tonight vs. Bengals

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is expected to play tonight against the Cincinnati Bengals barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight September Players of the Month

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the NFL's Players of the Month.

news

Can Patrick Mahomes see himself playing until he's 45 like Tom Brady? 'I want to play as long as I can play'

It seems unfathomable that anyone could play as long and at the level that Tom Brady has, but could Patrick Mahomes see himself giving it a run and playing until he's 45?

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

news

NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made.

news

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE