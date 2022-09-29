Ravens DT Michael Pierce to undergo season-ending biceps surgery

Michael Pierce's return to Baltimore has been cut short after just three games.

Pierce is undergoing season-ending biceps surgery on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The veteran suffered a biceps tear in Baltimore's Week 3 win over New England, but held out hope he might be able to continue playing at some point in 2022. Instead, his first season back in Baltimore is over before the start of October.

The news is unfortunate for Pierce, a 29-year-old defensive tackle who was off to a strong start in his sixth professional season. With a defensive grade of 86.9, Pierce ranked as the fifth-best interior defender in the entire NFL through three weeks, per Pro Football Focus.

Pierce began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016, signing with the Ravens and finding a legitimate role within Baltimore's defense as a rookie. From there, he became a mainstay along the Ravens' defensive interior from 2017-2019 before leaving for Minnesota in free agency.