Browns DE Myles Garrett transported to local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries in single-car crash

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash on Monday after leaving the team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio, and was transported to a local hospital after suffering non-life threatening injures, the Browns confirmed.

Garrett, who was traveling with one passenger, was involved in a crash around 3 p.m. local time near the 5600 block of State Road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NFL.com. Garrett was said to be alert and aware upon officer arrival at the scene. Garrett did not suffer any major injuries, according to the OSHP, and impairment is not suspected.

Garrett and his passenger were wearing seatbelts, per the OSHP. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Browns said Monday are in the process of gathering more information on the situation.