Deebo Samuel ignites 49ers' win with 57-yard tackle-breaking touchdown: 'Breaking tackles is something I do all the time' 

That was again the case on Monday night.

Clinging to a 7-6 lead, the Niners were facing third-and-3 on their 43-yard line when Garoppolo targeted Samuel.

Samuel's catch was spectacular enough as he went airborne to the left side of the hash and brought down the high throw.

"The dude just missed the ball and my mentality is it's just me and the ball out there," Samuel said. "Whatever happened after that is just something that I work on all the time and I just got in the box."

Then came the yards after the catch that have set Samuel apart as a dynamic presence in the league.

He immediately juked through an arm tackle from one Rams defender to the left before juking another out of his cleats back inside to the right 10 yards later.

"Just going out there and breaking tackles is something I do all the time," Samuel said.

Turning on the afterburners, Samuel hit full speed up the middle of the field before setting his sights on All-Pro Jalen Ramsey. One on one with Samuel, Ramsey was barely a speed bump for the 49ers' whirling dervish. As Ramsey went low and locked on to Samuel's left tree trunk of a leg, the Niners all-star broke free to the outside, gliding into the end zone as teammate Brandon Aiyuk put one last Rams defender on the ground with a block at the goal line.

"Yeah, I don't know what he was doing out there," Samuel said of Ramsey. "I just went right by him. He was just back-pedaling, I was like, 'What's going on?'"

After tossing the touchdown ball into the crowd, Samuel was congratulated by teammates and appropriately flexed his right arm.

It was a 57-yard flex of horsepower, a perfect example of speed and strength that has made the wideback so special.

There was a reason Shanahan didn't want to entertain trading away his All-Pro talent during a contentious offseason. Those reasons were loud and clear on Monday night.