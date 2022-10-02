Around the NFL

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled out with head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Published: Oct 02, 2022 at 05:09 PM
Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the Patriots' game versus the Packers on Sunday.

Hoyer spent some time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room in the first quarter. Bailey Zappe, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, replaced Hoyer at quarterback. Zappe was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft. Zappe threw for 5,967 yards with 62 touchdowns during his one season at Western Kentucky.

Hoyer started Sunday's game after New England's starting quarterback Mac Jones was sidelined with an ankle injury suffered late during the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

Hoyer went 5 of 6 for 37 yards before exiting.

