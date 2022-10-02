Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled out with head injury, replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe vs. Packers

Quarterback Brian Hoyer was ruled out with a head injury after being hit during the Patriots' game versus the Packers on Sunday.

Hoyer spent some time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room in the first quarter. Bailey Zappe, a rookie out of Western Kentucky, replaced Hoyer at quarterback. Zappe was selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of this year's draft. Zappe threw for 5,967 yards with 62 touchdowns during his one season at Western Kentucky.