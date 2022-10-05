NFL Week 5 underdogs: Can Cowboys overwhelm Rams? Bengals to keep rolling against Ravens?





In the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Rams on Monday, we saw what a good -- perhaps great -- defense can do to a Los Angeles offense that doesn't have many options outside of Cooper Kupp. Matthew Stafford and Co. won't get a break when they host the Cowboys.





In his second season on the job, Dan Quinn is again putting the D in Dallas, coordinating a unit that has played phenomenally since the team's Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay. Linebacker Micah Parsons is playing at an elite level in his second pro season, but he's far from the only standout in a group that promises to keep the heat on a Rams offense that isn't achieving at a rate we'd expect from a Sean McVay-directed attack.





Dallas is allowing the third-least points per game in the NFL through four weeks (15.5), ranks first in quarterback hits (36), is tied for second in sacks (15) and ranks third in opposing passer rating (71.2). McVay's Rams, meanwhile, own a -24 point differential. That's 37 points worse than their previous low through the first four games of a season in the McVay era (+13, in 2019). It's clear the Rams have issues offensively, and going from one heavyweight defense in Week 4 to an even better one in Week 5 won't make things any easier.





All of this sets up for another dreadful outing for Stafford following his forgettable performance (5.3 yards per attempt, seven sacks, 71.0 passer rating) in Santa Clara. Give me the Cowboys, even if they only win by a small margin.



