NFL Week 3 underdogs: Russell Wilson's Broncos to knock off 49ers? Will Dolphins hand Bills first loss?





The home Broncos shouldn't be the underdog in this, at least not on paper. They certainly wouldn't be if we'd viewed this game before the season kicked off. But Nathaniel Hackett's rough start to his head-coaching career has made the Broncos a tough sell, with the masses poised to pop on Denver games to see when Hackett's next blunder will arrive.





Denver has struggled mightily in goal-to-go situations, failing to produce a single touchdown in its first five trips inside the opponent's 10-yard line. That ties the 2007 Falcons and 2001 Lions for the longest such streak to start a season in the past 30 years. Side note: That Atlanta team went 4-12, while the Detroit crew finished at 2-14. That said, those teams didn't have Russell Wilson at quarterback. The star is no Joey Harrington ('07 Falcons) or Charlie Batch/Ty Detmer ('01 Lions). And for this reason more than any other, I believe the Broncos will iron out their issues, starting on Sunday.





Jimmy Garoppolo is back in the lineup. His completion percentage, yards per attempt and passer rating since 2021 are all superior to Trey Lance's marks, though the veteran obviously lacks the running ability of his younger cohort. I expect the 49ers to feel mighty comfortable with Garoppolo, but they'll also be staring at a shorter ceiling.





Am I confident in Hackett? Not in the slightest. But I believe in Wilson and Co. It's time for Broncos Country to truly ride.