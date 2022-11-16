NFL Week 11 underdogs: Vikings to knock off Cowboys? Will Packers fall to Titans?





The Vikings just beat one of the elite teams in the NFL, and yet, as the late Rodney Dangerfield was known to say, they get no respect.





Shameful.





Minnesota has proven it won't go down easily, regardless of opponent, and the Cowboys might be reeling a bit after their most recent loss.





Dallas’ defense gets after opposing quarterbacks, leading the NFL in sacks with 35 through 10 weeks. The Cowboys also rank sixth or better in scoring defense, yards allowed per play and passing yards allowed per game. That sets up for a rough day for Kirk Cousins.





But Minnesota has a rushing attack that is poised to capitalize on Dallas' struggles against the ground game (29th-ranked run defense).





Dalvin Cook has been, well, cooking in 2022, and he's typically quite effective against the Cowboys, who have allowed Cook to gain 140.3 scrimmage yards per game in their three previous meetings. It hasn't always produced wins (Minnesota went 1-2 in those three games), but it's difficult to ignore Dallas' recent woes against the run in this matchup.





The Cowboys might get after Cousins, but Cook should thrive, which might eventually take some pressure off Cousins. I haven’t even mentioned the impact Justin Jefferson can make, even after his spectacular performance against Buffalo last week.





Minnesota has a better chance to win than the oddsmakers seem to believe right now.