NFL Week 8 underdogs: Can injury-stricken Jets best Pats? Will Taylor Heinicke's Commanders win again?





Week 7 brought us another one-score victory for the Giants. At this point, they're experts when it comes to winning close games, becoming just the third team in NFL history to be 6-1 or better despite trailing in each of their games. The last team to do so was the 2000 Oakland Raiders. It's been a while.





It has also been some time since the Giants were contenders, yet here they are. On paper, Seattle seems like a team New York should defeat, but if we've learned anything about the 2022 season, it's that it's wildly unpredictable. After all, who predicted the Seahawks would lead the NFC West after seven weeks?





I'll tell you the answer: No one. The Seahawks are used to being counted out at this point. So are the Giants, though, as evidenced by their repeat appearance in this underdogs column.





Credit is due to new coach Brian Daboll, who has the Giants playing above expectation, starting with Daniel Jones. The quarterback owns a career-high passer rating of 90.8 through seven games, and has thrown just two interceptions this season. Daboll has the Giants operating near maximum efficiency, and his team's defense is playing well enough to give Jones and Co. a chance to erase early deficits.





Seattle, meanwhile, is enjoying a productive start to rookie Kenneth Walker III's career. He and Giants running back Saquon Barkley are two of only four running backs to average over 100 rushing yards per game as a starter, though Walker has only started two games following Rashaad Penny's season-ending injury.





The difference in this one might come down to Seattle's run defense, which ranks in the bottom three in rushing yards allowed over expected in either neutral or stacked boxes, per Next Gen Stats. Barkley has to be licking his chops ahead of this matchup.





So maybe it's not on Jones to lead the Giants to victory. Perhaps it's up to Barkley and New York's defense to find a way to win. They've certainly done so consistently to this point, and that's enough for me to ride with them again in Week 8.