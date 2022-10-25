Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

Bill Belichick's best-laid plans for the New England Patriots' quarterback position went awry on Monday night, leaving little clarity on a foggy night in Foxborough.

After missing three games due to a high ankle sprain, Mac Jones got just three drives in his return. Thereafter, Bailey Zappe briefly sparked the offense on back-to-back scoring drives.

What followed that, however, was a muddled mess as the Patriots lost to the Chicago Bears, 33-14, and walked away from a Monday night defeat with a host of questions unanswered regarding their quarterback conundrum.

"I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that's what we did," said Belichick, who had won five straight against the Bears before Monday.

Belichick declined to name a starting quarterback for the Patriots' Week 8 matchup Sunday on the road against the New York Jets.

"We just finished the game," he answered in vintage Belichickian form.

Though Belichick didn't name a starter or convey his plan going forward, he admitted Jones' health played a "factor" in the plan for both QBs to play and said he didn't foresee a platoon situation with Zappe and Jones alternating starts.

Jones got the start and struggled when he completed only 3 of 6 passes for 13 yards with an interception and a 16.7 QB rating over the game's first three series. His tribulations came amid loud chants for Zappe from a home faithful that has embraced the rookie QB after he'd quarterbacked the Patriots to consecutive wins.