2022 NFL season: Reasons for hope for all seven winless teams entering Week 3

Reason for hope: They've nearly won both games, ugly or not.

The Bengals have been in a position to win both of their games, with the ball in their hands at game's end. That's a place to start.





Sure, the offensive line -- which the team spent significant resources to upgrade this offseason -- has struggled mightily thus far, allowing 13 sacks. Opponents are daring the Bengals with an array of two-deep, soft coverages, and Cincinnati has not been able to take advantage yet.





But the Bengals were 4-5 in one-score games last season prior to the playoffs (when they were 3-1 in that department) and ended up OK. The offensive firepower on this roster suggests the team will be in good shape eventually, if they can run the ball with more consistency.





In fact, if you look back a year ago, the results were almost identical in Weeks 1 and 2. The only real difference is that the Bengals pulled off the win in a crazy, back-and-forth game with the Vikings in the opener a year ago. The following week, they lost to the Bears and a backup QB on the road. Same score as this year's Week 2 QB2 loss (20-17) and everything. The struggles were similar, too: too many sacks allowed and not enough takeaways from the defense.





Any team with Joe Burrow (assuming he stays upright), Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon will score more points eventually. If they'd gotten a few more late conversions, they'd be 2-0.