Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2.

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable.

Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad injury that came up on Wednesday. There was optimism from the team about Pittman's availability heading into the weekend, but the Colts will instead protect their No. 1 wideout from making the injury any worse.

Pittman led the team with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in last week's 20-20 tie against the Texans. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, the third-year WR already showed tremendous growth during Kickoff Weekend.

Ryan will also be without Alec Pierce on Sunday as the rookie WR was ruled out with a concussion. The Colts elevated practice-squad WR Keke Coutee to the active roster in the wake of Pittman's downgrade.