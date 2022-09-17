Around the NFL

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

Published: Sep 17, 2022 at 01:15 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Matt Ryan will be without his top target in Week 2.

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville. Pittman was initially listed as questionable.

Pittman did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to a quad injury that came up on Wednesday. There was optimism from the team about Pittman's availability heading into the weekend, but the Colts will instead protect their No. 1 wideout from making the injury any worse.

Pittman led the team with nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown in last week's 20-20 tie against the Texans. Coming off his first 1,000-yard season, the third-year WR already showed tremendous growth during Kickoff Weekend.

Ryan will also be without Alec Pierce on Sunday as the rookie WR was ruled out with a concussion. The Colts elevated practice-squad WR Keke Coutee to the active roster in the wake of Pittman's downgrade.

Michael Strachan, Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin will need to step up in Pittman's absence as the Colts carry a seven-game road losing streak versus the Jaguars.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jamal Adams gives emotional speech to Seahawks teammates ahead of surgery

Jamal Adams got a chance to visit his teammates after practice Friday, and the injured safety gave an emotional speech ahead of the Seahawks traveling to play the 49ers in Week 2.

news

49ers sign punter Mitch Wishnowsky to four-year extension worth up to $13 million

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to a four-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert diagnosed with rib cartilage fracture, considered day-to-day

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in the fourth quarter of Los Angeles' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and is considered day-to-day, per head coach Brandon Staley.

news

Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup

Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the Saints and Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) nearing return, questionable to play vs. Dolphins

After being a full participant in practice this week, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is inching his way towards a return. The running back is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Dolphins.

news

Mac Jones (back, illness) removed from Patriots' injury report, will play on Sunday vs. Steelers

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is off the injury report and will start Sunday against the Steelers. Jones dealt with back spasms stemming from last week's game and missed practice on Thursday due to a stomach bug.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions OC Ben Johnson wants to build on D'Andre Swift's start: 'We have a vision' for how to use him

Could Lions running back D'Andre Swift receive more touches after ranking third in the NFL in rushing in Week 1? Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson noted it will be a week-to-week decision but wants to build on Swift's hot start.

news

Cameron Heyward: Steelers 'not reinventing the wheel' with T.J. Watt out

With T.J. Watt on injured reserve, the Steelers are preparing for life without their game-wrecking playmaker. Star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward knows Pittsburgh will have to do only a few things differently sans Watt.

news

Brandon Staley on 4th-down calls in Chargers' loss: 'Wanted to give our defense a chance to compete'

Last season, Chargers coach Brandon Staley was aggressive on fourth downs, often rattling football traditionalists with his decisions. But early in Thursday night's loss, Staley backed off that approach.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE