NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 5

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Khalid Kareem (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice.
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) has been designated to return to practice.
INJURIES
- CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice. Williams placed on injured reserve before Week 1.
SIGNINGS
- S Richard LeCounte III (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to work off to the side as he continues his recovery and won't be involved in practice in a substantial way, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. injured his left arm and is wearing a brace for protection. Said coach Lovie Smith Wednesday: "We hope he can (play). He should be good to go."
INJURIES
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) is considered day to day but is doing everything he can to play Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel.
- CB Byron Jones (Achilles) is not ready to begin practicing yet, per McDaniel.
INJURIES
- TE Jonnu Smith is considered week to week after being diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Smith may miss some time due to the injury.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones is getting an optimistic outlook on his ankle injury going into this weekend's London game after the team didn't immediately sign the two QBs they worked out on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero report. Pelissero adds that the Giants will know more after Wednesday's practice.
- C Nick Gates (leg) has returned to practice. Placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Gates suffered a fractured leg on Sept. 16 that required numerous operations.
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson will be limited in practice due to an ankle injury, but coach Robert Saleh said it isn't a big deal.
INJURIES
- LT Andre Dillard (arm) has been designated to return to practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The veteran suffered a broken forearm in practice on Sept. 1.
- LT Jordan Mailata is dealing with a shoulder injury and his availability for Sunday is in question, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- K Cameron Dicker (practice squad)
INJURIES
- RB Brian Robinson Jr. has been designated to return to practice. The third-round rookie RB sustained gunshot wounds over a month ago in Washington, D.C., and is expected to be activated off the reserve/non-football injury list this week after fully recovering.