NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 5

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 10:47 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • DE Khalid Kareem (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice. 
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt (abdomen) has been designated to return to practice. 
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) has been designated to return to practice. Williams placed on injured reserve before Week 1. 

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Dak Prescott (thumb) is expected to work off to the side as he continues his recovery and won't be involved in practice in a substantial way, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Houston Texans
2022 · 0-3-1

INJURIES

  • CB Derek Stingley Jr. injured his left arm and is wearing a brace for protection. Said coach Lovie Smith Wednesday: "We hope he can (play). He should be good to go."
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Xavien Howard (groin) is considered day to day but is doing everything he can to play Sunday, per head coach Mike McDaniel. 
  • CB Byron Jones (Achilles) is not ready to begin practicing yet, per McDaniel.
New England Patriots
2022 · 1-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE Jonnu Smith is considered week to week after being diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Smith may miss some time due to the injury.
New York Giants
2022 · 3-1-0

INJURIES

  • QB Daniel Jones is getting an optimistic outlook on his ankle injury going into this weekend's London game after the team didn't immediately sign the two QBs they worked out on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero report. Pelissero adds that the Giants will know more after Wednesday's practice. 
  • C Nick Gates (leg) has returned to practice. Placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Gates suffered a fractured leg on Sept. 16 that required numerous operations. 
New York Jets
2022 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Zach Wilson will be limited in practice due to an ankle injury, but coach Robert Saleh said it isn't a big deal. 
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 4-0-0

INJURIES

  • LT Andre Dillard (arm) has been designated to return to practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The veteran suffered a broken forearm in practice on Sept. 1.
  • LT Jordan Mailata is dealing with a shoulder injury and his availability for Sunday is in question, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football Wednesday.

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
2022 · 1-3-0

INJURIES

