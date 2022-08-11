Around the NFL

Bears WR N'Keal Harry undergoing surgery, expected to be out eight weeks

Published: Aug 11, 2022 at 08:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

N'Keal Harry's fresh start in Chicago is on pause following an ankle injury.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Harry is undergoing tightrope surgery this morning after suffering a high-ankle sprain, per a source informed of the procedure.

The surgery is expected to knock Harry out for around eight weeks, Garafolo added.

Harry suffered the ankle injury over the weekend, leaving Saturday's practice early.

It's a massive blow to Harry's plan to rejuvenate his career in Chicago.

After being picked in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2019, Harry struggled, netting just 57 catches for 598 yards and four TDs in three seasons. Last month, the Pats finally traded the wideout to the Bears for a piddling 2024 seventh-round pick.

Harry believed the fresh start in Chicago, on an offense in dire need of receiver options, could rewrite the narrative of his career.

That plan has already hit a snag. Depending on how the Bears designate him during roster cutdowns, we might not see the receiver in Chicago until November.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight seasons in the NFL. White announced the news on his Twitter account.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 11

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday that QB Josh Allen will be among several starters sitting out on Saturday versus the Colts. Find out what other NFL news we're tracking this Thursday.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones, most starters won't play in preseason opener versus Giants

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday that Jones and most starters will not play in the preseason opener versus Giants, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Matt Rhule not worrying about Christian McCaffrey's injury history: Panthers are thinking 'attack'

Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of the Carolina Panthers' past 33 games due to injury. But fear of another season derailed won't stop coach Matt Rhule from saddling up his top back.

news

Giants' Daboll coming 'full circle,' kicking off preseason vs. Pats team that started his NFL career

Giants' Brian Daboll will begin his head coaching career against the same team that gave him his NFL start 22 years ago. New York squares off against the New England Patriots tonight, live on NFL Network.

news

Jets' Carl Lawson eager to play Friday vs. Eagles: 'I want it as bad as you want to breathe'

New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson is eager to put on the pads again in Friday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing all of 2021 with a torn Achilles.

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

news

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

The No. 9 Lions jersey, made famous in Detroit by Matthew Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Mitchell Trubisky pulling ahead in Steelers' QB competition; Bucs CB Carlton Davis using Tyreek Hill flashbacks as motivation

Mitch Trubisky seems to be pulling ahead in the Steelers' QB competition, but for how long will he maintain the job? What was Bucs CB Carlton Davis thinking when lining up versus Tyreek Hill in today's joint practice with Miami? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

Packers confident in offensive line depth as David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins inch closer toward return

The Packers are missing their top two offensive linemen. It's not ideal, but it also might not be for long. Brian Gutekunst is encouraged by the progress made by both David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW