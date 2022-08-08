Around the NFL

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

Published: Aug 07, 2022 at 09:14 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

When N'Keal Harry was traded to Chicago last month, it was viewed as a fresh start for the receiver. But now he's hit a snag.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering a injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. With the start of the regular season only a few weeks away, a severe injury such as this is a big blow for a player who's trying to establish himself in a new offense.

Harry was traded out of New England in July in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, almost a year after formally requesting a trade from the Patriots. The 2019 first-round pick had not seen as much action as many people expected in his three years with the team and was just never able to find his place within the offense, collecting just 57 catches for 598 yards while in Foxborough.

In joining the Bears for the 2022 season, Harry was hoping to find a place in a wide receiver room which has a open competition for snaps at position as it starts out a new era. Speaking after his first practice with his new team last week, Harry said the move was a "much-needed reset," but with the news of the ankle sprain, it's looking like his fresh start will have to wait for now.

High ankle sprains usually take around six weeks to heal, meaning Harry would not be available for at least the first two weeks of the season if that timeline holds. Not to mention, he'll be missing out on the valuable preseason reps which would have given him more opportunities to prove to the coaching staff that he can play as an every-day starter. Rapoport reported that Harry will be visiting a specialist to make a final diagnosis of the injury, so he'll have to see just how bad the injury is, and how long he'll have to wait until he can line up with his new team.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Did Josh Jacobs' heavy usage in the Raiders' first preseason game hint at the running back's future? How is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel approaching the RB competition? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list Sunday, clearing the way for the veteran to mold the line into a top unit in front of QB Josh Allen.

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'

With the start of the season quickly approaching and Matthew Stafford still dealing with pain in his throwing elbow, the Rams QB and head coach Sean McVay both said after Saturday's successful practice they're not worried at all about the pace of his recovery.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE