Bears WR N'Keal Harry ready for 'much-needed fresh start' in Chicago

N'Keal Harry finally got the new start he'd been searching for as he attempts to rewrite his NFL career.

The former Patriots first-round pick didn't live up to his draft billing in New England, catching just 57 passes for 598 total yards and four touchdowns in three seasons in Foxborough. Last offseason, Harry asked for a trade, but none came to fruition.

Earlier this month, the Pats finally traded the wideout to Chicago for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

After his first practice with the Bears, Harry said he was ready for the new opportunity.

"It really is a much-needed fresh start for me," Harry said Wednesday, via 670 The Score. "This is a reset. A much-needed reset."

After being buried in New England, Harry becomes an intriguing piece in Chicago. The Bears have questions at receiver behind Darnell Mooney. The club brought in Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown and drafted Velus Jones. Joining that group battling for snaps, Harry has a chance to earn a boatload of targets.