Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 08:14 PM
Andy Isabella is set to be a bird of another feather.

Isabella is signing with the Baltimore Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

Free agency didn't last long for the speedy wide receiver, who was waived on Tuesday by Arizona, cleared waivers Wednesday afternoon and is now booked for Baltimore.

Isabella could potentially add fleet feet to the Ravens wide receiver corps.

The 25-year-old will head east, where, should he get elevated to the 53-man roster, he will be paired with another dynamic dual threat quarterback in the Ravens' Lamar Jackson after playing three-plus seasons with the Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

Isabella and Murray were part of the same 2019 Cardinals draft class, but Isabella never broke out with Arizona or formed any kind of noticeable chemistry with Murray. The lack of production for the former second-round pick led to plenty of speculation about Isabella moving on from the desert and he was eventually granted permission to seek a trade in March.

Over three-plus seasons with the Cardinals, Isabella tallied nary 33 receptions, 447 yards and three touchdowns. He played in just 39 games with three starts over that time and during the current season saw action in three of four games with only two catches on five targets. In Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, Isabella played 14 snaps with no targets.

A new day now awaits for Isabella with the Ravens. Baltimore (2-2) hosts the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday night, and perhaps Isabella will be elevated to take flight with his new squad.

