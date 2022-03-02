Around the NFL

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

Published: Mar 02, 2022 at 01:41 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Andy Isabella's time in Arizona appears to be coming to an end.

Isabella's agent, Bradley Blank, told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson on Wednesday that he's been permitted to seek a trade.

"I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals, that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start," Blank told Anderson.

The Cardinals drafted Isabella in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with designs of the UMass product adding a speed element to the receiving corps. That hasn't worked out.

In three seasons in Arizona, Isabella has caught just 31 passes for 426 yards and three TDs. He fell out of favor in 2021, earning just 28 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats, with one catch on one target for 13 yards.

The Cards selected Isabella No. 62 overall -- with the selection from the Josh Rosen trade to Miami -- ahead of the likes of DK Metcalf (64), Diontae Johnson (66) and Terry McLaurin (76).

Isabella is due $1.473 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

With teams constantly looking for speed, it's possible a club could view it worth taking a flyer on Isabella in 2022, especially if they had high grades on him coming out of college. His lack of production indicates the cost in any trade wouldn't be steep -- possibly as low as a swap of draft selections.

Usually, when a player's agent is granted permission to seek a trade, it precedes a release if no swap is consummated.

Related Content

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW