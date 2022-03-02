Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

Andy Isabella's time in Arizona appears to be coming to an end.

Isabella's agent, Bradley Blank, told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson on Wednesday that he's been permitted to seek a trade.

"I think we have all concluded, including the Cardinals, that it might be best for Andy to get a fresh start," Blank told Anderson.

The Cardinals drafted Isabella in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft with designs of the UMass product adding a speed element to the receiving corps. That hasn't worked out.

In three seasons in Arizona, Isabella has caught just 31 passes for 426 yards and three TDs. He fell out of favor in 2021, earning just 28 offensive snaps, per Next Gen Stats, with one catch on one target for 13 yards.

The Cards selected Isabella No. 62 overall -- with the selection from the Josh Rosen trade to Miami -- ahead of the likes of DK Metcalf (64), Diontae Johnson (66) and Terry McLaurin (76).

Isabella is due $1.473 million in the final year of his rookie deal.

With teams constantly looking for speed, it's possible a club could view it worth taking a flyer on Isabella in 2022, especially if they had high grades on him coming out of college. His lack of production indicates the cost in any trade wouldn't be steep -- possibly as low as a swap of draft selections.