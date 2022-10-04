Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

After years of trade speculation and rumblings about his future in the desert, wide receiver Andy Isabella's days with the Arizona Cardinals have come to a rather anticlimactic close.

The Cardinals waived Isabella on Tuesday, signing offensive lineman Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in a corresponding move, the team announced.

Arizona also announced the signing of kicker Matt Amendola to its practice squad and the corresponding release of quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Amendola, who was just released by the Kansas City Chiefs, will be on stand-by if an injured Matt Prater (hip) is unavailable in Week 5.

In March, Isabella was granted permission to seek a trade, but nothing came to fruition and the speedster is now headed to waivers. If he clears waivers, he'll be headed to free agency at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.

A 2019 NFL Draft second-round selection of the Cardinals, Isabella brought some high hopes with him out of the University of Massachusetts, but outside of a few splash plays never became a sustained option in the Arizona offense. He was taken in the same draft as quarterback Kyler Murray, but chemistry with the QB never seemed to materialize, much as production didn't.

Over three-plus seasons, Isabella, who was still on his rookie contract, produced just 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns. He played in only 39 games with three starts. During the 2022 season, Isabella played in three games with just two catches on five targets. In Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, Isabella played only 14 snaps with no targets.