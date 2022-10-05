Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain

The New York Giants' banged-up receiver corps will be even more short-handed as it travels to London.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.

The highly-paid wide receiver has been subject to trade rumors as his role in the Giants offense shrunk under Brian Daboll. In four games, Golladay has just two catches on six targets for 22 yards, both coming in Week 1. He played just two snaps in Week 2 before seeing a slight uptick. He was in on 27 plays before suffering the injury Sunday.