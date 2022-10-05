Around the NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay not expected to travel to London following MCL sprain

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants' banged-up receiver corps will be even more short-handed as it travels to London.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Kenny Golladay suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears, per a source informed of the situation. He is not expected to travel to London, where the Giants will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 on Sunday.

The highly-paid wide receiver has been subject to trade rumors as his role in the Giants offense shrunk under Brian Daboll. In four games, Golladay has just two catches on six targets for 22 yards, both coming in Week 1. He played just two snaps in Week 2 before seeing a slight uptick. He was in on 27 plays before suffering the injury Sunday.

Big Blue has been without Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson due to injury, and Sterling Shepard is out for the season with an ACL tear. Richie James leads the Giants with 155 receiving yards this season. New York could be down to James, David Sills, and Darius Slayton as the top targets against the Packers.

The WR issues are coupled with questions at quarterback after Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion) got injured last week.

