Buccaneers QB Tom Brady set for veteran rest and personal day every Wednesday during 2022 season

Published: Sep 18, 2022 at 06:59 AM
Finally, at 45 years old, Tom Brady will receive the veteran treatment this season.

The Buccaneers quarterback took Wednesday off this past week, with it listed as a rest day. Sources informed of the team's plans say for the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will receive the same designation every Wednesday of the season.

At times over the past two years, Brady has taken off some Thursdays during the season. But not every one.

While Brady receives a personal day and mental reps, backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert will take the reps on first- and second-down day. Considering Brady's extensive career snaps, the belief is he'll be fine without the full allotment during a practice week.

Meanwhile, it might benefit Gabbert in the event he's needed, because he will have received more practice reps than most backup quarterbacks. He may be sharper than he otherwise would've been.

Brady said this week on his Let's Go! podcast that he was feeling a little more sore than usual following the Buccaneers' 19-3 win over the Cowboys, though told reporters later in the week, "I feel great today. Yeah, I feel great."

Brady won't be the only Buccaneers veteran player to receive rest days this season, head coach Todd Bowles said when asked about it this week.

"For most players, it's important," Bowles said on Friday regarding practice time. "But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

