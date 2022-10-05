Around the NFL

Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday, QB Tom Brady not participating

Published: Oct 05, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach.

Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice.

"He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per the Tampa Bay Times. "Just had to take care of a personal issue, but he's fine."

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is with the team, but is not practicing. The team has set an expectation for Brady to sit out of Wednesday practices in order to rest and prevent wear and tear on his 45-year-old body, but there wasn't an indication whether his time spent on the sideline was due to the club's long-term plan for him, or a shoulder ailment he played through in Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to Kansas City.

The Buccaneers currently sit tied with the Atlanta Falcons atop the NFC South with identical 2-2 records. The two teams face off this weekend in Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers should expect Bowles and Brady to both participate, barring unforeseen circumstances.

