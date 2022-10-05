Todd Bowles (personal) not at Buccaneers practice Wednesday, QB Tom Brady not participating

The Buccaneers are spending Wednesday's practice without their quarterback and head coach.

Todd Bowles is not with the team for the mid-week session, missing the work day for personal reasons. Assistant head coach Harold Goodwin will handle Bowles' responsibilities and speak following practice.

"He's fine," Goodwin said of Bowles, per the Tampa Bay Times. "Just had to take care of a personal issue, but he's fine."

Tom Brady, meanwhile, is with the team, but is not practicing. The team has set an expectation for Brady to sit out of Wednesday practices in order to rest and prevent wear and tear on his 45-year-old body, but there wasn't an indication whether his time spent on the sideline was due to the club's long-term plan for him, or a shoulder ailment he played through in Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to Kansas City.