Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Published: Aug 12, 2022 at 06:46 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening.

London was ruled out shortly thereafter with a knee injury, the team announced, and head coach Arthur Smith had no update after the game, stating that he would know more tomorrow.

Selected eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the USC product was the top wide receiver taken.

The broadcast showed trainers looking at London's right leg and he went into the medical tent. When London emerged from the tent, he still had his helmet on, which is usually a good sign, but nonetheless his night was over and the severity of his injury is to be determined. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported from the game that London was walking around on the sideline and that "whatever the issue is, it doesn't appear to be too serious."

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • QB Brandon Allen was taken out of the preseason opener to evaluate him for a possible concussion.
  • TE Mitchell Wilcox is out of the game with a left ankle injury.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
  • Center Nick Harris was carted off the field Friday with a right knee injury and is out for the game, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets
  • QB Zach Wilson left the Jets' preseason opener midway through the second drive due to a knee injury. New York later announced he was questionable to return.

Back to top

ROSTER MOVES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Back to top

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

news

Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'

Newly signed Bucs WR Julio Jones details how quickly he's gotten up to speed with Tampa's offense.

news

Seahawks' Carroll praises growth of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I'm surprised he's so well-rounded'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gave a glowing review of rookie RB Kenneth Walker III ahead of Seattle's preseason opener vs. the Steelers.

news

Titans QB Malik Willis on preseason debut: 'A lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film'

Titans QB Malik Willis admits there's plenty of room for improvement following his preseason debut, but the rookie also displayed why he's such an intriguing prospect.

news

Bill Belichick on splitting play-calling duties in preseason opener: 'We're going through a process'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick split offensive play-calling duties between Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in Thursday night's 23-21 loss to the New York Giants.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Thursday's games

The New York Giants faced off with the host New England Patriots, while the Baltimore Ravens traveled to take on the Tennessee Titans to kick off Week 1 of the preseason.

news

Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins

Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Dolphins.

news

Jets signing veteran OT Duane Brown to two-year contract following Mekhi Becton knee injury

The New York Jets have moved quickly to address their offensive line following Mekhi Becton's knee injury, signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Tom Brady absent from Buccaneers practice for personal reasons, will not return until after Aug. 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Thursday for personal reasons and will not return to the team until after the Bucs' second preseason game on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters.

news

Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL

New England Patriots running back James White is retiring after eight NFL seasons. The hero of Super Bowl LI announced Thursday his decision to end his playing career.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW