NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions , but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening.

London was ruled out shortly thereafter with a knee injury, the team announced, and head coach Arthur Smith had no update after the game, stating that he would know more tomorrow .

The broadcast showed trainers looking at London's right leg and he went into the medical tent. When London emerged from the tent, he still had his helmet on, which is usually a good sign, but nonetheless his night was over and the severity of his injury is to be determined. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported from the game that London was walking around on the sideline and that "whatever the issue is, it doesn't appear to be too serious."