NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London hauled in a nice 24-yard reception on the first drive of his first NFL preseason game Friday night against the Detroit Lions, but unfortunately that spelled the end to his evening.
London was ruled out shortly thereafter with a knee injury, the team announced, and head coach Arthur Smith had no update after the game, stating that he would know more tomorrow.
Selected eighth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, the USC product was the top wide receiver taken.
The broadcast showed trainers looking at London's right leg and he went into the medical tent. When London emerged from the tent, he still had his helmet on, which is usually a good sign, but nonetheless his night was over and the severity of his injury is to be determined. NFL Network's Bridget Condon reported from the game that London was walking around on the sideline and that "whatever the issue is, it doesn't appear to be too serious."
INJURIES
- Placed DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner on injured reserve.
- QB Brandon Allen was taken out of the preseason opener to evaluate him for a possible concussion.
- TE Mitchell Wilcox is out of the game with a left ankle injury.
- Center Nick Harris was carted off the field Friday with a right knee injury and is out for the game, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
- QB Zach Wilson left the Jets' preseason opener midway through the second drive due to a knee injury. New York later announced he was questionable to return.
ROSTER MOVES
- Released OT Jason Spriggs.
- Signed CB Nate Brooks.
- Placed CB Cre'Von LeBlanc on injured reserve.
