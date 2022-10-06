Week 5 NFL game picks: Broncos top Colts on Thursday night; surging Cowboys knock off Rams

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | FOX

1 p.m. ET | FOX MONEYLINE: Falcons: +320 | Buccaneers: -420

Falcons: +320 | Buccaneers: -420 SPREAD: Buccaneers -9 | O/U: 48





The Falcons have been a get-right game for Tom Brady in Tampa, but he might've quietly gotten right a week ago despite the loss to the Chiefs. The return of Chris Godwin had Brady throwing more confidently to the middle of the field. Dean Pees’ blitz packages are too easy for Brady to dissect and the Falcons don’t like to play from behind. Even with Tampa's run defense far off its usual pace, the Bucs roll. Look for Brady to top 30 against Atlanta for the fifth straight time.