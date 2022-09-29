Week 4 NFL game picks: Bengals hand Dolphins their first loss on Thursday night; Bills win in Baltimore





Both teams here look squarely stuck in the NFL's middle, so I'm picking them to end this game with matching 2-2 records. The Saints arrived in London early (like the Around the NFL Podcast), and I want to believe that getting over jet lag has an advantage for a squad with otherwise terrible juju. Minnesota's placid defense may not test New Orleans' communication issues up front enough, and the Saints have the cornerback (Marshon Lattimore) and the secondary depth to slow down the Vikings' passing game. If the Saints lose, their sloppy coaching and quarterback will be under a lot of heat. New Orleans has a lot of hanging injury situations, so check back later in the week for a potential switch.