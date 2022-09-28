NFL Week 4 underdogs: Will Jaguars deal Eagles first loss? Buccaneers to bounce back vs. Chiefs?

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS

1 p.m. ET on Sunday | CBS SPREAD: Jaguars +6.5





Surprise! The Jaguars, the team that finished with the worst record in the league the last two seasons, have made my underdogs list.





The prevailing question regarding Jacksonville after its Week 3 drubbing of the Chargers was blunt: Are the Jags ... good?





Jacksonville certainly has a legitimate shot to win its division, which doesn't look strong as we close the first month of the season. The Jags seems to playing with a sense of urgency that has caught a couple of teams sleeping in the early going. Will the Eagles make the same mistake in Week 4?





Philadelphia is 3-0 with wins over the Lions, Vikings and Commanders. Perhaps one or two of those teams will be playoff contenders by the time the season grows old, but none stand as true measuring sticks for these promising Eagles right now. On paper, neither do the Jaguars, but again, we're spending the week wondering if we were all wrong about Doug Pederson's squad.





Yes, that Doug Pederson, the one who led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl victory. The schedule makers did us a favor with consecutive revenge games for former prominent members of the Eagles, and this one might resonate more than Carson Wentz's nightmare last week.





If Pederson's Jags win, it would be the first time a coach defeated a team he led to a title since Bill Parcells' Cowboys beat the Giants in 2006. Such coaches in the same situation are 0-4 since then, so history isn't on Pederson's side.





But let's say the Jaguars are legitimately good. And let's say the Eagles aren't just a product of a soft early schedule. If both are true, we're in for quite a showdown.





This will be billed as a battle between Trevor Lawrence and Jalen Hurts, but it’s also a meeting of two top-10 defenses. Jacksonville owns the edge in takeaways, while Philadelphia stands as the second-best defense in sacks.





I like Jacksonville here because of how Pederson has directed his offense with Lawrence running the show. The Jaguars have scripted plenty of rollout opportunities for Lawrence, who is using his physical gifts to Jacksonville's advantage. And after the Jaguars racked up 151 rushing yards last week, Philadelphia has plenty of reason to honor the Jacksonville run game, setting up Lawrence for more play-action opportunities.





If the Jaguars can prevent Hurts from lighting up the scoreboard, as he has in the first three weeks, they have a legitimate shot. And I might be ahead of the rest of the NFL in putting a ton of stock in Lawrence, but if he leads Jacksonville to a win this week, I won't be alone for long.