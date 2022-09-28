Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson 'looking forward' to Philadelphia return: 'I understand that city'

Down in Duval, Pederson's led the Jaguars (2-1) to their best start since 2018 and in a note of head-scratching trivia is already tied for fifth all time in Jaguars history for coaching wins. He is tied with Mike Mularkey (2-14), Mel Tucker (2-3) and, of course, Meyer (2-11).

"We are [feeling good], obviously the way we've won, the way the guys have come together to win, we're healthy, relatively healthy as a football team," Pederson said. "[There's] still a lot of football ahead of us. You never look past the current week you're in, the current situation you're in, but I've been pleased with the direction, the leadership of the team, and where we are as a football team right now."

Pederson's successor in Philly, Nick Sirianni, captained the Eagles to a surprising playoff berth in 2021 and now has his squad off to a 3-0 start – its best since 2016, which was Pederson's first year at the helm.

Now, Pederson, 54, is back for the first time as an opposing coach.

He's hoping to get a welcoming reaction from the Philly fans, but, as aforementioned, he understands the city he's returning to.