Sunday night's game between Chiefs, Buccaneers will be played as scheduled in Tampa

Published: Sep 29, 2022
Sunday night's game between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will be played in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

The location of Sunday's game had been in doubt as Hurricane Ian forced the Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week as the storm hit the western Florida coast. The Buccaneers announced Thursday that the Tampa area was spared "the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm" and the team had informed the league it was ready to host Sunday Night Football.

An NFL spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday the Minnesota Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium would be a contingency site for the game. Thursday's announcement means contingency plans are no longer necessary.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Buccaneers plan to return to Tampa after practice on Friday.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian," the Buccaneers said in a statement on Thursday. "We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.

"We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.

"We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south.

"We will have additional information soon on ways we can join together to support our community and those most impacted by the storm."

