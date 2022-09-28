Around the NFL

NFL says Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium is contingency site for Chiefs-Buccaneers

Published: Sep 28, 2022 at 02:40 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller said Wednesday that the Buccaneers' scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night is still on track to be held in Tampa, but contingencies are being made.

Miller said that the NFL is in contact with local authorities on the matter, and that if Hurricane Ian should force the game's location to be changed, the contest would take place in Minnesota at the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings play the Saints in London this Sunday.

NFL Network's Judy Battista reported that the question of whether the game is played in Tampa or not is not just based on whether the hurricane hits the area, as the league said they will also consider whether playing the game would sap important resources that are needed for disaster relief and recovery. The NFL will consult with the teams, local officials and disaster relief agencies when making a final decision.

Hurricane Ian grew to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight with top winds of 155 mph, per the National Hurricane Center, and the storm's strongest winds began to reach Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers are practicing in Miami this week due to the threat of the storm, with the team able to use the Dolphins' facilities because Miami is already on the road to Cincinnati for a Thursday Night Football showdown. The entire Buccaneers team and staff made the relocation with their families, something head coach Todd Bowles said on Wednesday was the first priority for the organization.

"Miami came up and it looked like it wasn't going to hit us hard [here], and it was an easier trip," Bowles said. "So people who have pets and everything else, and older grandparents and parents that were with them could drive down. They wanted to be closer to their families, so that played into it a lot.

"We're going to try to go about business as usual, and it's a little different, but everybody's families are safe, so hopefully we can concentrate."

Bowles said that despite the extenuating circumstances that are affecting this week's practices and the leadup to the game, his team is trying to stay as focused as possible. Echoing what quarterback Tom Brady said earlier this week, Bowles said he knows that wherever the game ends up being held, the Bucs will still be expected to play at their usual level.

"Hopefully it is Tampa, and everything is fine, and that means we're not damaged too much," Bowles said. "But if we have to play elsewhere, we just have to focus and lock in. No one's going to feel sorry for us, so we've got to be ready to play."

Related Content

news

Week 4 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery, placed on injured reserve

Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his injured groin and be placed on injured reserve, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Wednesday.

news

NFL says every indication is concussion protocol was followed with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The NFL confirmed on Wednesday that a review is ongoing into whether the Dolphins followed the league's concussion protocol Sunday when examining a possible head injury for Tua Tagovailoa and said that every indication is that the protocol was followed.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson medically cleared, expected to play Sunday vs. Steelers

Jets QB Zach Wilson has been medically cleared, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, saying that he could play Sunday against the Steelers if all continues to go well.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston held out of Wednesday's practice, expected to return Thursday

Jameis Winston (back) and receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not participate in the Saints' practice session in London. Fortunately for New Orleans, the absences weren't too concerning.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Judge says Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones likely out

The Patriots have predictably been mum about exactly how long Mac Jones will be out with his ankle injury, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson lead Players of the Week

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson lead the Players of the Week.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 'Coming off the bus, I see swag'

Mike McDaniel respects Joe Burrow's drip. Asked Tuesday what he sees watching the Bengals quarterback, McDaniel noted Burrow's swag before turning to on-field analysis.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott dealing with swelling, no timeline to start throwing

There had been some speculation that Dak Prescott could return in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders, but Week 5 versus the L.A. Rams sounds like the earliest at this stage, depending on how the rehab goes.

news

Ron Rivera 'not worried' about Wentz after woeful game vs. Eagles: 'Carson's going to bounce back'

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a brutal outing in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, but head coach Ron Rivera says he isn't concerned.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE