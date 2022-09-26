NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB D'Andre Swift could miss some time due to a shoulder sprain he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Swift's injury is not expected to require surgery.
- S Tracy Walker suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, the veteran confirmed on Twitter Monday.
INJURIES
- CB Jaire Alexander will undergo further testing today to determine the severity of his groin injury, but there's optimism it won't be long-term, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander was "all smiles" after Sunday's win over the Bucs.
INJURIES
- LT Rashawn Slater suffered a potentially serious biceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport adds that Slater will undergo further testing today.
- LB Joey Bosa (groin) will also undergo tests today, per Rapoport. Bosa exited Sunday's loss in the first half without returning.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Thomas (toe) will undergo further tests today but it doesn't appear his injury is serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Thomas' toe injury is not on the same foot as his previous ankle injury.
- WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with soreness in his foot and will undergo further testing, but his injury also doesn't appear to be serious, per Rapoport.