NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 26

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 10:54 AM
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB D'Andre Swift could miss some time due to a shoulder sprain he sustained during Sunday's loss to the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Pelissero adds that Swift's injury is not expected to require surgery.
  • S Tracy Walker suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season, the veteran confirmed on Twitter Monday.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jaire Alexander will undergo further testing today to determine the severity of his groin injury, but there's optimism it won't be long-term, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander was "all smiles" after Sunday's win over the Bucs.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • LT Rashawn Slater suffered a potentially serious biceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source. Rapoport adds that Slater will undergo further testing today. 
  • LB Joey Bosa (groin) will also undergo tests today, per Rapoport. Bosa exited Sunday's loss in the first half without returning.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2022 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Thomas (toe) will undergo further tests today but it doesn't appear his injury is serious, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Thomas' toe injury is not on the same foot as his previous ankle injury.
  • WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with soreness in his foot and will undergo further testing, but his injury also doesn't appear to be serious, per Rapoport.

