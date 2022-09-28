RB Index, Week 4: Three NFL teams being held back by lackluster run games

Rushing yards per game: 59.0 (32nd)





The Chargers entered Week 3's contest against Jacksonville with a banged-up quarterback (Justin Herbert) who was without his top wide receiver (Keenan Allen) and starting center (Corey Linsley) -- and they still chose to run the ball just 12 times for a total of 26 yards. ICK! This simply doesn't add up, especially considering the game didn't start to get away from Los Angeles until the second half.





Through three weeks, the Chargers boast the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging just 59 rush yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry (the only team under 3.0 this season). Furthermore, the Bolts are averaging a league-worst -0.3 yards before contact per carry, according to Next Gen Stats. It won't help that they lost Rashawn Slater, one of the top tackles in both run and pass blocking league-wide, for the season due to a biceps injury. Regardless of who's lining up along the O-line, blocking at the point of attack must be an area of emphasis moving forward.





With all of the injuries, the Chargers would be smart to turn to their talented backfield trio of Austin Ekeler, Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley. Ekeler is being used far more in the pass game -- which I'm OK with -- and leads the team in targets (22) and receptions (21), but I'm struggling to understand why Kelley, who's averaging the most yards per carry (4.4) of this group by far, only has nine totes this season. He can be a tone-setter, helping Los Angeles move the chains and control the clock. Overall, though, the Bolts know they must be more efficient with their opportunities on the ground.