Around the NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Sep 25, 2022 at 01:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), pass rusher Justin Houston (groin) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (arm) were ruled out against New England.
  • Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford(hand) is questionable to return against Miami. Receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and tackle Spencer Brown (illness) were ruled out.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (neck) is questionable to return against New Orleans.
  • Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (knee/ankle) and receiver Byron Pringle (calf) are doubtful to return after suffering injuries in the first quarter against the Texans.
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader suffered a left knee injury against the Jets and was ruled out.
  • Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) was added to the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Giants. He is questionable to play.
  • Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (ankle) was ruled out against the Vikings in the second quarter.
  • Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned against Buffalo after briefly exiting with a head injury. Tackle Greg Little (finger) is questionable to return.
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was ruled out against the Lions in the fourth quarter.
  • New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) was ruled out against Baltimore.
  • New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion) was ruled out against Carolina.
  • New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson exited with a ribs injury, but returned against the Bengals. Offensive tackle George Fant (knee) is questionable to return. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off with an ankle injury and is doubtful to return.
  • San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kemoko Turay (personal matter) was downgraded to out against the Broncos.

Related Content

news

Justin Herbert (ribs) to start Sunday's game for Chargers vs. Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is officially active for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and he will be in the starting lineup.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returns versus Bills after briefly exiting with head injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' game versus the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter after suffering a head injury, but returned to start the second half.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Saints' Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara expected to play against Panthers

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who is listed as questionable because of back and ankle injuries, is expected to play against the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Running back Alvin Kamara is also expected to play.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) expected to play Sunday at Buccaneers

Left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) expected to make debut on Sunday against Patriots

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) to miss remainder of 2022 season

Titans LT Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury he sustained on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season

Bills S Micah Hyde has been placed on injured reserve due to his recent neck injury and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) set to make 2022 debut Sunday vs. Broncos

After missing the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Niners tight end George Kittle does not have an injury designation for Sunday night's game versus the Denver Broncos and is set to return to the field.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle), RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) questionable vs. Panthers

Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara are among a handful of key Saints who could miss Week 3 as both are listed as questionable for Sunday's Saints-Panthers showdown in Charlotte.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE