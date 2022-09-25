2022 NFL season, Week 3: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 3 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens left tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), pass rusher Justin Houston (groin) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (arm) were ruled out against New England.
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford(hand) is questionable to return against Miami. Receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle) and tackle Spencer Brown (illness) were ruled out.
- Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (neck) is questionable to return against New Orleans.
- Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (knee/ankle) and receiver Byron Pringle (calf) are doubtful to return after suffering injuries in the first quarter against the Texans.
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader suffered a left knee injury against the Jets and was ruled out.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford (hamstring) was added to the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Giants. He is questionable to play.
- Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (ankle) was ruled out against the Vikings in the second quarter.
- Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.
- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned against Buffalo after briefly exiting with a head injury. Tackle Greg Little (finger) is questionable to return.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) was ruled out against the Lions in the fourth quarter.
- New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder) was ruled out against Baltimore.
- New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion) was ruled out against Carolina.
- New York Jets receiver Garrett Wilson exited with a ribs injury, but returned against the Bengals. Offensive tackle George Fant (knee) is questionable to return. Linebacker Quincy Williams was carted off with an ankle injury and is doubtful to return.
- San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Kemoko Turay (personal matter) was downgraded to out against the Broncos.