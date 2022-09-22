RB Index, Week 3: Let's get physical ... at the goal line! Plus, a new No. 1 in the running backs rankings

In advance of Week 3, I'd like to deliver a public service announcement:

To everyone with a role in goal-line offense across the National Football League, you have to figure out a way to get into the end zone. Through two weeks of the 2022 season, on fourth down from the opponent's 2-yard line and in, offenses have converted just three of nine opportunities (33.3 percent). Eight of those tries were run plays. We need to do better. We MUST do better.

This is a problem and it's tough to watch -- especially as a former running back. Teams just aren't being all that physical up front, leaving these punch-in attempts short of the end zone.