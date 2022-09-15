RB Index, Week 2: Saquon Barkley is BACK! Plus, my top 15 running backs after Week 1

Barkley preached all preseason long about how good he felt after being plagued by injuries over the last three seasons, missing 21 games since the start of the 2019 campaign. I was skeptical at first, ranking him in the bottom half of my annual RB1 rankings at the beginning of August, but started to come around and believe in the fifth-year back again by September. And boy, did he make good on his word in Week 1.





Barkley put on a clinic in Sunday's win and ran to the tune of 164 yards, a Giants' season-opening record and the most rushing yards of any player in Week 1. Despite never having the lead until the final minute, this pesky New York team hung around and chipped away at Tennessee's lead in the second half, thanks in large part to Barkley's 12-carry, 122-yard effort over the final two quarters. Barkley also put the cherry on top of the Giants' late-game rally by converting a Daniel Jones shovel pass when first-year head coach Brian Daboll elected to go for two and the lead late.





Barkley outshined Tennessee's two-time rushing champion, Derrick Henry, doubling Henry's output and outgaining him by more than 5 yards per carry. What's even more impressive is Barkley did it behind an awful offensive line, which earned Pro Football Focus' lowest run-blocking grade (48.5) in Week 1.





Barkley is back in every way, shape or form. He ran with tenacity, continued to drive his legs through contact -- recording a league-most 123 rush yards after contact -- and trusted his preparation, vision and elite abilities when the game was on the line. This performance was no fluke, and we can all expect more of this on Sunday against a Panthers defense that allowed 217 yards on the ground in Week 1.