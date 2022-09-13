How an NFL trip to Africa changed my outlook on life

When I traveled to Africa in June to help coach young players hoping to join the NFL someday, I knew I would have the chance to potentially change the lives of others. I was not expecting my own life to change.

But for me, as an African American, being able to physically experience the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and touch of the Motherland had a profound impact. And one part of the trip, in particular, shook me to my core: a tour of the Cape Coast Castle.

Used most recently by the British to facilitate the transatlantic slave trade, the Cape Coast Castle was "home" to as many as 1,000 men and 500 women at any one time, and it's estimated that four million West Africans were shipped across the Atlantic from that location alone, according to our tour guide.

The feeling you get walking through the dungeons where these enslaved people were kept for three months -- if they were able to live that long -- is hard to describe. The living conditions were beyond belief. The horror of their reality -- and what awaited them on the other side of the infamous "Door of No Return," out of which millions of captive human beings took the final steps from their home continent of Africa and onto the slave ships -- was unimaginable.

Growing up in the United States of America, I heard and read stories of my community's ancestors and their journeys in enslavement. Typically, when knowledge is passed down between generations, things can become exaggerated -- but in Ghana, I encountered a sobering reminder that the extreme terrors of the transatlantic slave trade were all too real.