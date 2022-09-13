Analysis

How an NFL trip to Africa changed my outlook on life

Published: Sep 13, 2022 at 05:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
Maurice Jones-Drew

NFL.com Analyst

This week's episode of NFL Network's NFL 360, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 13, chronicles the journey of NFL players and legends who participated in NFL Africa: The Touchdown events in Ghana while also experiencing culture in the cities of Accra and Cape Coast. Maurice Jones-Drew, who joined NFL Network on this trip in June, details the life-altering adventure.

When I traveled to Africa in June to help coach young players hoping to join the NFL someday, I knew I would have the chance to potentially change the lives of others. I was not expecting my own life to change.

But for me, as an African American, being able to physically experience the sights, sounds, smells, tastes and touch of the Motherland had a profound impact. And one part of the trip, in particular, shook me to my core: a tour of the Cape Coast Castle.

Used most recently by the British to facilitate the transatlantic slave trade, the Cape Coast Castle was "home" to as many as 1,000 men and 500 women at any one time, and it's estimated that four million West Africans were shipped across the Atlantic from that location alone, according to our tour guide.

The feeling you get walking through the dungeons where these enslaved people were kept for three months -- if they were able to live that long -- is hard to describe. The living conditions were beyond belief. The horror of their reality -- and what awaited them on the other side of the infamous "Door of No Return," out of which millions of captive human beings took the final steps from their home continent of Africa and onto the slave ships -- was unimaginable.

Growing up in the United States of America, I heard and read stories of my community's ancestors and their journeys in enslavement. Typically, when knowledge is passed down between generations, things can become exaggerated -- but in Ghana, I encountered a sobering reminder that the extreme terrors of the transatlantic slave trade were all too real.

The group that I was with included Colts DE Kwity Paye, Texans DL Ogbonnia "Ogbo" Okoronkwo and Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu. Paye was born in Guinea and emigrated to the U.S. with his mother and brother when he was a baby. Okoronkwo's parents were both born in Nigeria, and Nwosu is also of Nigerian descent.

I am not a first- or second-generation American. It's likely that someone in my bloodline, man or woman, lived through and survived this devastating part of history. Visiting the Cape Coast Castle was an emotional experience.

The moment we arrived at the site, I could feel the energy, the history, the aura in the air and through the walls -- and immediate feelings of anger surfaced when learning the realities of what happened at this place.

My anger quickly morphed into sorrow and empathy, for obvious reasons. But near the end of the tour, which lasted at least three hours, I was overcome with gratitude for my ancestors, who endured unthinkable hardship and devastation.

Millions of people died in the transatlantic slave trade, but my ancestor(s), for one reason or another, had something inside that fueled survival -- mental, physical and spiritual survival. It's why I'm here today. Without such resilience, I wouldn't be living out my dreams centuries later.

This trip changed me. It changed my perspective on how I see the world. It gave me a sense of responsibility to encourage others -- initially my kids, family and friends -- to learn the unvarnished truth about our community's devastating past. Hopefully, the experience I've chronicled here sparks conversation among people I've never met.

I've expressed a lot about how this trip to Africa changed me, but I hope it was simultaneously impactful for the 49 young men who attended the NFL Africa Camp. I am so honored and proud to have been part of that event, which resulted in 11 players being invited to the NFL International Player Pathway Combine and four others (ages 16 to 19) earning a bid to the NFL Academy, both of which operate out of London.

I'll never forget what former NFL star Osi Umenyiora said when he initially addressed the athletes at the camp's opening meeting:

"We're here to give you an opportunity to change your life."

True words spoken. I just didn't realize at the time that Osi was also talking to me.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Next Woman Up: Tiffany Morton, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Chiefs' Tiffany Morton details an athletic trainer's schedule, working with the offensive line group, taking career risks and more.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Offenses to worry about, ones who should bounce back

After a wild Week 1, David Carr identifies slow-starting offenses to worry about and ones who should bounce back. Plus, he reveals his updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.

news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip

With the first week of the 2022 season in the books, Dan Hanzus provides a fresh batch of NFL Power Rankings -- and a whopping 30 teams are on the move!

news

The First Read, Week 2: Huge opportunity awaits Chargers vs. Chiefs; big trouble for Cowboys

Will the Chargers make a statement against the Chiefs on Thursday night? Can the Cowboys find their way out of a messy situation? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read entering Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Big deal or Week 1 overreaction? Judging nine outcomes from Sunday's NFL games

Is Dallas' season already on the brink? How telling was the Dolphins' divisional win over the Patriots? Are the Bengals and Packers in trouble? Adam Schein digs into Sunday's games, separating significance from Week 1 overreaction.

news

Who will Cowboys tab to fill in for Dak Prescott? Eight potential QBs Dallas could consider

With Dak Prescott expected to miss several weeks with a fractured thumb, Eric Edholm identifies eight QBs who could fill in for the Cowboys' franchise passer.

news

Panthers' Baker Mayfield eyes bigger goal after coming up short in bid for revenge against Browns

Baker Mayfield failed to exact revenge against the Browns, his former team, in Week 1. After the game, Judy Battista reports she saw a QB anxious to take on the much bigger task he's facing in 2022.

news

Saints Super sleepers? Are Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

As the 2022 NFL season gets underway, Bucky Brooks spotlights the Super Bowl chances of the Saints -- and flaws that could make the Broncos fall short of expectations. Plus, five all-star caliber players who could rebound from down seasons.

news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: A.J. Brown has Terrell Owens-like debut with Philly; pair of rookies shine

How will A.J. Brown perform in his first game as an Eagle? Which rookies will shine in their NFL debuts? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2022 season.

news

Week 1 NFL game picks: Vikings nip Packers; Seahawks surprise Russell Wilson-led Broncos

Can the Vikings defend their home field in an NFC North showdown with the mighty Packers? Is Broncos QB Russell Wilson in for a rough return to Seattle? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 1 game.

news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting 2022's top 10 leading rushers

Will Derrick Henry reclaim his spot at the top of the rushing ranks? Can Jonathan Taylor win his second consecutive rushing title? Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2022's top 10 leading rushers ahead of Week 1.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE