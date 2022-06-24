First NFL Africa Camp gives young athletes chance to show off football skills

I took part in the camp, held June 21-22, as an instructor, helping the wide receivers, and I have to say, hearing those words from Osi gave me chills.

Osi, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, did a lot to bring this event about. He's donated resources to his homeland of Nigeria for two decades, and one of his latest projects, The Uprise, ultimately helped birth the NFL Africa Camp, which took place at the Right to Dream Academy, roughly two hours north of Accra.

Many of the 49 participants, hailing from five countries (Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo), were selected after taking part in regional camps hosted by The Uprise, the Ezekiel Ansah Foundation and Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in recent months. This week's event gave these young men the opportunity to be seen and potentially earn an invite to participate in the International Combine or the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, or to attend the NFL Academy (which is for athletes ages 16 to 19) in London.

They are no doubt hoping to follow in the footsteps of three players previously discovered through The Uprise who ended up signing with NFL teams: Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka (New York Giants), Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (Arizona Cardinals) and Kehinde Oginni Hassan (Kansas City Chiefs).

When getting to know the athletes at the NFL Africa Camp, we learned that a lot of them played other sports, such as rugby, soccer or track and field, and they learned American football by watching videos on YouTube. They might not have been overly familiar with football coming in, but these guys are pure, raw athletes with a ton of potential to develop into really good -- even great -- football players and continue growing Africa’s representation in the NFL.