NFL announces additional international home marketing areas

Under the leadership of the International Committee, the NFL announced Tuesday that four new International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) have been approved with the Los Angeles Rams adding New Zealand as their fourth IHMA and the Philadelphia Eagles granted access to Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana -- the first NFL club to enter a market in Africa.

The expanded program now includes 19 teams granted access to 30 International Home Marketing Areas across 10 different countries.

The International HMA initiative, which launched in January of this year, grants NFL clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

"We've seen great momentum since teams began entering their markets earlier this year," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business and league events. "From launching social media accounts, to hosting in-market events, to announcing draft picks from locations around the world, clubs are creating moments to really engage and energize our international fanbase. We look forward to seeing what the Eagles and Rams have planned for their new markets."

Ten clubs leveraged Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft to highlight their international marketing efforts by announcing picks from iconic locations within their International HMAs. These announcements ranged from Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers announcing a selection from Mexico City's Terraza Homework and Brazilian soccer player Felipe Luis announcing a Miami Dolphins pick from the base of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, to the Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium in London), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FC Bayern Munich Stadium in Munich) and Carolina Panthers (Eintracht Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt) all making selections from key international stadiums that will host future NFL games. Along with the remote picks, several other clubs hosted in-market watch parties, youth football activations and influencer events to build excitement for the draft in their new markets.

Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana are key emerging markets for the NFL. The league recently appointed Charlotte Offord as General Manager, NFL Australia, to drive business in Australia and New Zealand. Also, in June, the NFL will host its first events in Africa, including current NFL players and legends on-site at a developmental camp and fan event in Ghana. Full details to be announced at a later date.

The Eagles and Rams can begin to activate in their newly awarded market(s) on June 1, 2022.