NFL announces international home marketing area teams and markets

Published: Dec 15, 2021 at 02:10 PM

Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) across eight different countries. This ground-breaking, new initiative grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term, strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

"NFL fandom begins with our clubs," said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer. "This important initiative enables  NFL teams to develop meaningful, direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, driving fan growth and avidity globally. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of club proposals across the board in this initial application period and look forward to teams launching their efforts early next year."

As part of the International HMA program, clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have rights to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their domestic HMA. This includes in-person and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth football activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market.

Clubs can begin to activate in their awarded market(s) on January 1, 2022.

"Today's announcement is a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden the NFL's global reach by building long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a large role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport for years to come," said Joel Glazer, Tampa  Bay  Buccaneers  Owner/Co-Chairman and NFL International Committee Chairman.

"Much of our league success is rooted in the strong connection that our individual teams have built with their fans, and this initiative creates many more avenues for engaging and energizing our international fanbase." 

Coupled with the League's commitment to International Games – all 32 clubs will play at least one international game in the next eight seasons – the League will use its best efforts to ensure clubs play their international games in their International HMAs, where possible.

Following the launch  of this initiative, clubs may submit future proposals for International Committee review annually each spring.

Clubs Granted International Home Marketing Areas, by Market:

Australia: Los Angeles Rams

Brazil: Miami Dolphins

Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks

China: Los Angeles Rams

Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers 

Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins

United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

