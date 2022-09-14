NFL Week 2 underdogs: Can Justin Herbert's Chargers conquer the Chiefs? Will Saints best Bucs?

WHERE: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

Caesars Superdome (New Orleans) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday | FOX

SPREAD: Saints +2.5





You know what they say: Throw the records out when it comes to rivalries. Both of these teams enter Week 2 at 1-0 and feel good about their season-opening wins, but they came in vastly different fashions. The Buccaneers gradually built a lead in an underwhelming Sunday night win over Dallas, while it took the Saints two and a half quarters to find their offensive rhythm in a comeback victory over Atlanta. I expect New Orleans to attempt to carry that momentum into Week 2.





The only problem: The Saints are facing a much better defense. That's not the key detail influencing my take on this matchup, however. It's the other defense -- New Orleans' unit -- that might be the difference-maker in this one.





New Orleans is a perfect 4-0 versus Tampa Bay in the regular season since Tom Brady moved south, and the Saints have caused plenty of problems for the greatest quarterback in history. He owns a passer rating of just 71.5 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6-8 in regular-season meetings with the Saints, who have repeatedly stymied the G.O.A.T. and rode their takeaways to a handful of victories. Brady owns a 25-5 record against all other opponents and is quarterbacking an offense that averages 32.3 points per game since 2020, but the Buccaneers have scored just 13.3 points per game against the Saints in that span. Dennis Allen, the new head coach of the Saints, is the same man who coordinated those defenses that shut down Brady.





New Orleans' offense is chock-full of weapons, and Michael Thomas appears to be all the way back. As long as Jameis Winston can avoid the crushing turnovers that punctuated much of his career with the Bucs, the Saints have a realistic chance of taking down the Bucs and making a statement early.