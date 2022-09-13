Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers likely won't have top wide receiver Keenan Allen on Thursday night in Kansas City due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Allen is unlikely to play on the short week, but there is optimism after tests that his injury isn't a long-term issue, per sources informed of the situation.

Allen missed the second half of the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering the injury. He caught four passes for 66 yards, including a 42-yarder, before exiting.

As L.A. travels to K.C. on a short week, it's not surprising Allen will miss Thursday's game. With extra time before the Chargers face the Jaguars on Sept. 25, the hope is the star wideout can return swiftly.