Around the NFL

Khalil Mack not satisfied with three-sack performance in season opener: 'It wasn't good enough'

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 07:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Khalil Mack generated three sacks, four QB hits, one forced fumble and five tackles, including three for loss, in his debut with the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mack wasn't satisfied with those numbers.

"It wasn't good enough. I left a lot of stuff out there and I have to get it corrected," he said Tuesday, via the Associated Press.

Sunday was Mack's first game with three-plus sacks since Week 14, 2015, when he played for the Raiders.

Mack became only the fifth non-rookie to have three-plus sacks in a debut with a new team (since individual sacks were first recorded in 1982) Others: the Jaguars' Calais Campbell in 2017 (4.0) and Chiefs' Vonnie Holliday in 2003, Colts' Chad Bratzke in 1999 and Falcons' Gary Burley in 1984 (each 3.0).

The Chargers traded for the 31-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year to pair him with Joey Bosa, hoping the menacing tandem would bamboozle quarterbacks. In the opener, it looked good, with the duo combining for 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures (Bosa 9, Mack 7).

"It's great to talk ball on the sideline and just communicate about what we get and what each offensive tackle is giving us," Mack said of playing alongside Bosa. "So to bounce ideas off each other throughout the game is good."

The Chargers were able to take advantage of a Raiders team still figuring out their offensive line. Pivoting to Thursday night's tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll face a stiffer test as they try to disrupt Patrick Mahomes and an offense that steamrolled the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The key to slowing Mahomes is getting pressure without sending extra defenders. It's one of the key reasons the Chargers brought in Mack.

"You need a team to be able to defend an offense like this, and certainly a player like Patrick," coach Brandon Staley said. "Any time you are facing an offense that has weapons -- running backs, receivers, tight ends -- and that has an outstanding offensive line, you're going to need the same thing on defense, that same type of formula. What Khalil does is he gives you that chance up front, both in the run game and the pass rush, to be able to impact the game. You need a lot more people than just your starting 11 to be able to defend a team like this."

A win in Kansas City would give the Chargers their first 2-0 start to a season since 2012.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't so quick to declare the season a failure. He was asked Tuesday on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan about his message to fans who say the season is already over.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 stellar performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

The Eagles escaped Detroit with a victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half. Can Philly clean it up before Monday night?

news

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for six. Afterward, head coach Lovie Smith acknowledged he wants to get the rookie more snaps.

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

news

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on controversial 4th-and-5 decision: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he regrets his decision to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation of Monday's dramatic loss the the Seahawks.

news

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Cleveland unveils new 'Brownie the Elf' midfield logo for 2022 home-opener

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed their midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season: "Brownie the Elf".

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE